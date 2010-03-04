Baylor’s Britteny Griner Ejected After Punching Texas Tech’s Jordan Barncastle

Women’s basketball received a black eye on Wednesday night when Texas Tech’s Jordan Barncastle received a black and blue face thanks to a roundhouse right from Baylor’s Britteny Griner.

The freshman sensation Griner heaved a fist at Barncastle’s face, connecting with the sophomore forward’s nose following a minor scrum in the paint during No. 14 Baylor’s 69-60 win over the Lady Raiders.

“There’s no place for that in sports,” Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey told The Associated Press. “It was ugly for women’s basketball. It was ugly that coaches were on the court, that benches cleared, and I will take care of that with my team.”