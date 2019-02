KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs say they've signed a contract extension with veteran linebacker Mike Vrabel.

No details were released on the deal, which was announced Thursday. Vrabel would have become an unrestricted free agent Friday.

The 13-year veteran started 14 games for the Chiefs in 2009, with 65 tackles and two sacks. He was acquired in 2009 from the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowl rings and went to the Pro Bowl in 2007.