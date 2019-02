SALT LAKE CITY — Syracuse center Arinze

Onuaku will not play Thursday against Butler in the West Regional

semifinal.

Orange coach Jim Boeheim says the 6-foot-9

center is doing better but will not be available for the Butler game.

Onuaku has an injured right quadriceps. Boeheim didn’t speculate on

whether Onuaku would be able to play Saturday if the team advances.

Onuaku averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds

this season for Syracuse, which defeated Vermont by 23 and Gonzaga by 22

points without the center in the first two rounds of the NCAA

tournament.