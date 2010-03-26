St. John’s Interviews Boston College Coach Al Skinner

Boston College men's basketball coach Al Skinner will travel to New York to interview for the vacant head coach position at St. John's, according to the New York Post.

Boston College associate athletic director of media relations Chris Cameron confirmed the interview to the BC Heights.

Cameron told the Heights that the extent of Skinner's and St. John's interest is unknown, and he confirmed that St. John's will also continue to pursue other options.

After Georgia Tech's Paul Hewitt reportedly turned down the chance to coach the Red Storm, the school set its sights on the New York native.

According to the Post, Skinner moved up on St. John’s list of coaching candidates to replace Norm Roberts. The Post also reported that Virginia Tech's Seth Greenberg and Cornell's Steve Donahue are on the wish list for the Big East school.

"Sources tell the Post that BC's Al Skinner has moved into a prominent place on St. John's wish list," reporter Mike Vaccaro wrote via Twitter.

Skinner is the winningest coach in Boston College history, and has posted a 247-165 record in 13 seasons with the Eagles.

St. John's fired Roberts last week after six seasons as the team's head coach.