Witness Emerges From the Smoke in Ben Roethlisberger Sexual Assault Case

The fate of the Steel City’s beloved quarterback may rest in the smokey mind and memory of 24-year-old Paul Kurcikevicus.

Kurcikevicus claims he spoke with Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just hours before a 20-year-old college student accused him of sexually assaulting her at the Capital City Bar in Milledgeville, GA early Friday morning.

Photo of the day

Quote of the day

“Hey Tito!” Twins’ manager Ron Gardenhire yelled to Red Sox manager Terry Francona after Minnesota’s 5-0 win over Boston on Friday. “It’s 1-1, baby!”

“That really hurt,” Francona admitted. “Really hurt, showing me up like that in front of the media.”

–A funny exchange between the managers, who joke about the amount of times they face each other each spring training.



Comment of the day

It’s been a rough season for Bruins fans and with all the injuries and losing skids, some fans have clearly lost their minds. Even “The Hammer” is getting some love?!

“Marco, I always tell people about guys like Jonathan, Orielly, Wiensink, Secord, Cashman that would fight and fight but could play the game!!! its lost in the Goons of today, Hell, and I dont like saying it but Dave Schultz could actualy play the game!!”

—JT

Video of the day

Lance Armstrong steps up to the plate for DZNUTS: “Designed for Dave Zabriskie (DZ) by a pharmaceutical scientist to reduce and relieve chafing, irritation, and protect fragile perineal skin from bacterial and fungal infections. Formulated for real and synthetic chamois.”