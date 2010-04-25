Boston Sports Radio Host Fred Toettcher Compares Tim Tebow to Nazis

Tim Tebow is a Heisman Trophy winner, a two-time NCAA national champion, an NFL first-round draft pick, a Christian missionary and … a Nazi?

That’s what Fred Toettcher of 98.5 The Sports Hub compared him to during a recent broadcast of the "Toucher and Rich Show," according to NFL Fanhouse. Toettcher was discussing Tebow’s draft-night gathering when he made the following remark:

"It looked like some kind of Nazi rally … so lily-white is what I'm trying to say. Yeah, Stepford Wives."

Toettcher was joking, but as NFL Fanhouse’s David Whitley points out, so was Don Imus when he was fired for insulting the Rutgers women’s basketball team. The Sports Hub is owned by CBS, the same company that fired Imus.

Writes Whitley:

"When CBS President Leslie Moonves fired Imus, he said "There has been much discussion of the effect language like this has on our young people, particularly young women of color trying to make their way in this society.'"

Are young men of non-color less important?

CBS has yet to comment or act on Toettcher's ill-advised quip.