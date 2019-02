Following the Bruins’ impressive 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres to knot the series at one game apiece, NESN insider James Murphy joined Cole Wright on Saturday’s edition of SportsDesk to talk B’s hockey.

Murphy gushed about the resilience Boston’s players showed all game.

“They really came through. I think it was a real gutsy win and will help them steal the momentum,” Murphy noted.

Part of the Bruins’ success was their play against Ryan Miller, perhaps the best goalie in the game today. “I think they rattled Miller a little bit,” Murphy said.

“He is human, and the Bruins showed that today.”

