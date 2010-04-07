Chris Bosh Breaks Bone in Face, May Have Played Final Game in Raptors Uniform

A hard elbow to the face was not the way Chris Bosh wanted his career as a Toronto Raptor to come to a close, but that may be what he got.

The All-Star forward lay on the court Tuesday night, bleeding from his nose, after taking an inadvertent elbow from Antawn Jamison in the first quarter in Cleveland. The contact left Bosh with a “maxilla and nasal fracture to the right side of his face,” according to the Raptors, and his return is unknown.

“I didn’t think it was that severe,” Jamison told The Associated Press. “But once he went down, you knew it was. I didn’t think I hit him that hard at all. It was just a bad angle and an unfortunate play. Freakish things like that happen.”

The AP reported that Bosh stayed in a Cleveland hospital overnight while his team flew back to Toronto to host the Celtics on Wednesday evening. With the Raptors fighting for their playoff lives and just five games remaining on the schedule, it could have been Bosh’s final moment in a Raptors uniform. The 26-year-old power forward will be a headliner in this summer’s free-agent frenzy, and he’ll be sought after by contenders throughout the league. The Raptors are not expected to be a strong candidate to sign Bosh.

With Bosh out for most of the game on Tuesday, the Raptors ended up falling to the Cavs 113-101, leaving Toronto just one game ahead of Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.