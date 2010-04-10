Plenty of Options to Bolster Bruins’ Future in Upcoming Draft, Farm System

The Bruins have a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and will most likely be adding a major player in the future face of the franchise.

Forwards Taylor Hall and Tyler Seguin as well as defenseman Cam Fowler are on the B’s radar, but what do the B’s need most? A sniper in Hall? A playmaker in Seguin? How about a defenseman that can also control the flow of a power play in Fowler?

Odds are, the Black and Gold will bag one of these three studs. To see what the upcoming draft and the B’s farm system has to offer, check out the video below: