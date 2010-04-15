Red Sox’ Suddenly Depleted Outfield May Call for Some Early Backup

Fresh off an 8-0 loss in Minnesota, the Red Sox limp home with a pair of injured outfielders and a suddenly depleted bench that may need to be addressed before a 10-game homestand begins on Friday night.

Both Jacoby Ellsbury and Mike Cameron will meet with team doctors early Friday to evaluate the severity of their injuries.

Ellsbury missed his third straight game on Thursday with bruised ribs suffered in a collision with third baseman Adrian Beltre. The left fielder had originally targeted a mid-week return, but his condition has not improved.

"Ells didn't bounce back today as well as we were hoping, or he was hoping," said manager Terry Francona after Thursday's loss.

Cameron was a late scratch due to a lower abdominal strain, leaving Boston with only two players on the bench: reserve catcher Jason Varitek and struggling designated hitter David Ortiz. Bill Hall played center field for just the second time since 2007 on Thursday and had an error in the second inning.

The 37-year-old Cameron, who has played at least 140 games in 10 of his last 12 seasons, said he could hardly walk when he woke up Thursday.

"By far I'm not a doctor, but I know most of the time you know your body pretty well and when something hurts you can kinda put a finger on it," Cameron said. "But this is something I couldn't really put a finger on."

Cameron is scheduled to get X-rays and an MRI to rule out a hernia or anything too severe.

If either remains unable to go, the team may need to make a move to bolster its bench. Josh Reddick would be a candidate to come up from Triple-A Pawtucket if Ellsbury and/or Cameron are placed on the disabled list.

Boston does not have another day off until April 29.