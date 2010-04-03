Tim Wakefield, Daisuke Matsuzaka Throw Four Innings Apiece in 6-1 Win Over Washington

WASHINGTON — Tim Wakefield threw

four scoreless innings in his final tuneup, Daisuke Matsuzaka allowed

one run over four innings in his longest outing of the spring and the

Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Saturday.

Wakefield allowed three singles,

struck out two and walked none, throwing 35 of 45 pitches for strikes.

The 43-year-old knuckleballer is scheduled to make his season debut

April 9 in Kansas City.

Matsuzaka, slated to start the season

on the disabled list after being slowed this spring by back and neck

trouble, gave up two hits, walked three and hit a batter.

Kevin Youkilis hit a two-run homer in

the first, and J.D. Drew had a solo shot in the second off Washington's

Craig Stammen.