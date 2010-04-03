Tim Wakefield, Daisuke Matsuzaka Throw Four Innings Apiece in 6-1 Win Over Washington

WASHINGTON — Tim Wakefield threw
four scoreless innings in his final tuneup, Daisuke Matsuzaka allowed
one run over four innings in his longest outing of the spring and the
Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Saturday.
Wakefield allowed three singles,
struck out two and walked none, throwing 35 of 45 pitches for strikes.
The 43-year-old knuckleballer is scheduled to make his season debut
April 9 in Kansas City.
Matsuzaka, slated to start the season
on the disabled list after being slowed this spring by back and neck
trouble, gave up two hits, walked three and hit a batter.
Kevin Youkilis hit a two-run homer in
the first, and J.D. Drew had a solo shot in the second off Washington's
Craig Stammen.
