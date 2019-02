There is no love lost between Florida and Florida State. The schools stand just 150 miles apart, and their feud on the gridiron gets the blood boiling in northern Florida.

Both schools have had their share of success, but recently, the Gators have taken a healthy bite out of the Seminoles at every opportunity — and they don't mind rubbing it in.

UF has won two national championships in the past four years, while FSU has finished better than 7-6 once in that span. More importantly for Gator nation, the last time the boys from Tallahassee won their regular season-ending game was 2003. In honor of this streak, GatorTailgating.com is trying to raise money to erect a billboard — in Tallahassee, no less — commemorating the Seminoles' futility.

"It's been more than 2,000 days [and] 6 years since FSU last beat Florida in Football," the billboard will read, according to 10connects.com.

The Web site is seeking donations of somewhere between $5 and $50 with the hope of raising the $7,500 required for a six-month billboard rental to "serve as a daily reminder to all Seminoles of the Gators' continuing domination on the football field."

Gator fans could enjoy the I-10 drive a little more than usual this year.