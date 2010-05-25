Chargers Safety Kevin Ellison Busted for Possession of 100 Vicodin

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — San Diego Chargers safety Kevin Ellison has been arrested in Redondo Beach on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Police say the 23-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon after he was stopped for speeding in a school zone near his former high school.



Sgt. Peter Grimm says a search of Ellison's vehicle turned up 100 pills of Vicodin, which is a controlled substance. He was booked and released on $10,000 bail.

Grimm says Ellison didn't have a prescription and even if he did, it was an unusually large amount of pills for a pharmacist to distribute.

Ellison played four seasons for Southern California and started nine games as a rookie for the Chargers in 2009. His older brother Keith is a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.