Encarnacion, Bautista Power Jays Over D’backs

PHOENIX — Edwin Encarnacion simply laughed when the Toronto slugger was asked whether he'll miss hitting at Chase Field.

"You never know what's going to happen in a stadium," Encarnacion said. "But I got hot in this series and I'll just keep working."

Encarnacion hit a two-run homer Sunday, his fifth of the series, and Jose Bautista also hit a two-run shot to help the Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 and avoid a sweep.

The Blue Jays, the major league leaders in home runs, brought their team total to 76, and they established a season high for hits with 17. Toronto had 36 for the series and left the desert after belting 10 home runs in the three games.

Encarnacion hit three Friday and added one Saturday to go with his home run Sunday. Manager Cito Gaston thought about giving him Sunday off, but wisely put him in the lineup. He's 7 for 19 with six homers and 11 RBIs since returning from the disabled list May 17.

"It seemed like it happened pretty fast," said Diamondbacks starter Billy Buckner. "They seem to catch the momentum. They hit together. It was contagious for them."

Bautista finished with four RBIs, including his two-run homer during a five-run fifth inning that staked Shawn Marcum to a big lead. Bautista also had a two-run single in the third.

"Hope it continues, that's all," Gaston said.

After missing most of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Marcum (4-1) turned in another strong performance, allowing three runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out eight and helped his own cause with an RBI double in the fourth, his first big league hit.

All four of Marcum's wins have followed Blue Jays losses.

"It was very nice to see the guys come out and swing the bats the way they did," Marcum said. "My mechanics felt way off. Everything just kind of felt like spring training all over again. It was more just kind of staying relaxed and trying to keep the ball down in the zone."

John McDonald drove in a pair of runs, and Jose Molina and Adam Lind also had RBIs for Toronto. Most of the damage came against Buckner (0-2), who allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in only four innings.

Diamondbacks infielder Tony Abreu left the game in the fifth with what the team is calling a sprained left wrist, which he hurt when Molina slid into his left arm trying to take second base on a hit. Abreu could be headed to the disabled list after another examination.

"He is not doing great. His hands are pretty messed up and he hurt his forearm," Arizona manager A.J. Hinch said. "It could be broken and we are going to have more tests."

The Diamondbacks scored single runs off Marcum in the first, fourth and fifth innings, on RBI singles by Justin Upton, Chris Young and Augie Ojeda. Abreu, Stephen Drew and Conor Jackson all doubled and scored for Arizona, which had its four-game win streak snapped.

The Diamondbacks' four doubles gave them 22 in the past five games. Young added a solo home run in the eighth, his seventh of the season.

Notes

The Blue Jays designated pitcher Dana Eveland for assignment, effective Monday. Eveland was 3-4 with a 6.45 ERA in nine starts for Toronto, and walked 27 batters compared to 21 strikeouts in 44 2-3 innings. No corresponding roster move was announced. Gaston gave OF Vernon Wells and IF Alex Gonzalez their first days off of the season. The two had played in all 45 of Toronto's games entering Sunday. … Kris Benson pitches Monday on a rehab start in Albuquerque for Triple-A Reno. Hinch said Benson (right shoulder) will go four innings or about 60 pitches. He'll likely have at least one more rehab start, even if everything goes well.