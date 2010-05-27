Red Sox Executive Jeremy Kapstein Running for Office in Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. — Boston Red Sox executive Jeremy Kapstein has been a baseball superagent and CEO of the San Diego Padres. Now he's applying for the decidedly less glitzy job of Rhode Island lieutenant governor.

In his first in-depth interview since filing papers last month, Kapstein tells The Associated Press he's running for the Democratic nomination against incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Roberts because he wants to create jobs.

He faults Roberts for what he says is a "lack of economic ambition."

Roberts' campaign manager says she has worked on a number of initiatives to help small businesses, including increasing access to credit.

Kapstein is the Red Sox' senior adviser for baseball projects. He said Wednesday he'll work full time for Rhode Island if elected.