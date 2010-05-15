Terry Francona Enjoying Hot Bat of David Ortiz



David Ortiz kept his hot bat going in Motown as the Red Sox DH launched a pair of homers in the Red Sox’ 7-2 win over the Tigers on Friday night.

Ortiz is 11-for-33 this month with five homers, 11 RBIs and six runs scored. He hit more than one homer for the

34th time with the Red Sox, trailing Ted Williams (37) and Jim Rice

(35) in the team’s record books for multihomer games. Ortiz has 36

overall.

NESN’s Heidi Watney met up with Terry Francona after the win to get the manager’s take on Big Papi’s big night.