Tuukka Rask Calm in the Face of Game 7 Matchup Against Flyers

Though the Bruins lost to the Flyers for the third straight time on Wednesday night, it certainly wasn’t because of Tuukka Rask.

The rookie goaltender made 25 saves on 27 shots in Boston’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia in Game 6, and he thwarted Ville Leino‘s penalty shot 12:39 into the third, providing a bit of a momentum boost for his flat squad.

“He made a good move. He got it up pretty quick, but I had just had my glove there and got the save,” Rask told Naoko Funayama on Bruins Overtime Live. “He’s got a lot of moves. You can’t expect anything. … He does different things every time.”

Rask expected his nifty glove save on Leino’s backhand to spark his club — and to some extent, he thinks it did.

“Obviously, it’s a big save on the penalty shot. I thought through the whole third period we played good hockey, and that’s how we have to play,” he said.

Of course, things would have been a bit easier if the B’s hadn’t found themselves down 2-0 with two minutes left to play. In Friday’s Game 7, they need to make sure they’re in a better position in the waning minutes.

“[We did a lot of things well], especially in the third, but it’s too late when you’re down 2-0 and then you start doing those things right,” Rask said. “I thought they came at us really hard in the first period, and that’s what they always do [at the Wachovia Center]. We were too open again in the first two periods; they got the odd-man rushes and they got some good chances.”