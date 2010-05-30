Who Was the Red Sox’ Offensive MVP in May?

After the Baltimore Orioles swept the Red Sox to open the month of May, the morale on Yawkey Way was depressed, at best.

Boston was 11-15, and fans were clamoring for ways to turn the Sox ship around.

Three players answered the call and have been driving forces in helping the team to a 17-9 record since May 3, including sweeps of the Angels and Rays. David Ortiz, Kevin Youkilis and Adrian Beltre have stepped up in big ways at the plate this month to help the Sox keep pace with the surging AL East.

Ortiz has answered the critics’ call for his head with a stellar month. Big Papi is batting .354 with nine homers and 24 RBIs, increasing his production when many thought he had reached the end of his rope. Pitchers thought they no longer had to worry about pitching to Papi, but he is making them rethink that mindset.

Youkilis is up to his old tricks once again — hitting the ball all over the field, getting on base and scoring runs. In May, the infielder has maintained a steady .346 average while scoring 29 runs and smacking seven home runs. Youkilis carries a .541 on-base percentage into the final game of the month against the Royals, aided by his incredible patience at the plate: He has drawn 31 walks to only nine strikeouts.

Beltre also suffered from the April blues, but those days seem like a different season. After an opening month with just five runs, no home runs and nine RBIs, the third baseman has tripled his production in almost every category in May. This month, Beltre is hitting .346 and has logged 16 runs, five homers, and 25 RBIs. His resurgence at the plate prompted manager Terry Francona to switch Beltre and J.D. Drew in the order, putting Beltre in the No. 5 spot.

