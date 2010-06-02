Pitching Will Be Key to Winning AL West

Red Sox Nation doesn’t think the Angels have much of a chance to make the playoffs.

In response to Wednesday’s kgb Poll Question, only 20 percent of voters feel the Angels will win out West, while 40 percent apiece are deadlocked between the Rangers and Athletics.

“That [Angels] team isn’t the same; their pitching isn’t as good,” said NESN baseball analyst Peter Gammons on Red Sox Extra Innings.

Dennis Eckersley doesn’t feel that the A’s pitching is up to snuff, either. “You take the pitching out of the [home] ballpark, it’s very mediocre,” he said of his former team.

Gammons feels that the Rangers have promise with deep pitching in the minor leagues. The one problem is the Rangers are scuffling to find someone who can catch and are currently relying on, as Gammons puts it, “a 40-year-old guy that got let go by the Marlins,” talking about Matt Treanor.

Click on the video below to hear more.