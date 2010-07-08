Report: LeBron James Joining Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade in Miami

It looks like the Terrific Trifecta will invade South Beach this summer after all.

Newsday reports multiple NBA sources are saying that LeBron James is leaning toward Miami, where he would join Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Wednesday's rumors indicated King James was heading to the Knicks, based on the location of his live news conference from Greenwich, Conn. Although citing no sources, Chad Ochocinco and Jared Dudley both reported via Twitter that James was going to be a Knick.