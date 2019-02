Long before Shaquille O’Neal edged Charles Barkley in a friendly golf match, the two engaged in one of the NBA’s most memorable tiffs.

It was the fall of 1999 when Barkley, the Rockets’ forward, bounced a ball off Shaq’s head after a whistle that caused the Big Aristotle to attack.

