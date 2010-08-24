MMA

Who Will Win the Fight Between Kenny Florian and Gray Maynard at UFC 118?

by on Tue, Aug 24, 2010 at 6:00PM

Kenny Florian takes on undefeated Gray Maynard in lightweight action at UFC 118 at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Kenny “KenFlo” Florian (15-4-0)
Westwood, Mass.
Age: 34
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Skill Breakdown: 35 percent submissions, 34 percent takedowns, 31 percent striking
 Gray “The Bully” Maynard (10-0-0)
Phoenix, Arizona
Age: 31
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 155 pounds
Skill breakdown: 50 percent takedowns, 28 percent submissions, 28percent striking


Who will win the fight between Kenny Florian and Gray Maynard at UFC 118?online survey

