Nike Pro Combat Uniforms All the Rage in Gainesville as Gators Uniforms Get Facelift

You never quite know what jersey atrocities the Oregon Ducks are going to commit when you turn their games on each Saturday.

Having Nike founder Phil Knight as the team’s foremost booster affords them the opportunity to be very “experimental” with their uniforms.

Now, Nike has unveiled its new Florida Gators threads, and while they don’t have any feather patterns or wing pauldrons, they surely are pushing the envelope.

The helmet and numbering will feature alligator patterning, and the shoulders will feature strange blue and orange blobs.

The uniforms look like some sort of bizarre Denver Broncos alternate jersey, perhaps in honor of ex-Gator and current Bronco Tim Tebow.

The Gators will wear their new uniforms against Georgia on Oct. 30.