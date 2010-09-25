Red Sox Acquire Utility Infielder Felipe Lopez

The Red Sox keep wheeling and dealing, even as only nine games remain in the 2010 season.

The team acquired infielder Felipe Lopez on Friday, after Lopez vetoed the waiver claim by the San Diego Padres and became a free agent, CBS Sports reports.

Lopez had played 109 games for the Cardinals in 2010 before being waived earlier this week. He had hit .231 with seven home runs this season for St. Louis.

Lopez may be a Type B free agent, meaning that the Red Sox would be eligible for a compensatory draft pick if he leaves the team in the offseason.

Lopez has 1112 hits in his 10 seasons in the majors.