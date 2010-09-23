Test Your Knowledge of Kristine Lilly’s Record-Breaking Soccer Career

Breaking down the career of women’s soccer star Kristine Lilly is not easy. At age 39, she is the most capped men’s or women’s soccer player in the history of the sport, and she’s not slowing down any time soon.

She has been representing the United States on a national level since she was in high school and has played across the world for six professional league teams. She has seen 347 international appearances with the U.S. women’s soccer team.

Holding the world record for international appearances among male and female soccer players, Lilly also ranks second all time in international scoring behind longtime teammate Mia Hamm. She has scored 130 goals to date in worldwide competition, 28 goals behind Hamm’s current record.