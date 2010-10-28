Boston College Athletics Leads Nation in Graduation Success Rate With 21 Perfect Scores

The Boston College Eagles are flying high when it comes to Graduation Success Rate.

According to information released by the NCAA on Wednesday, 21 athletic programs from Boston College received a perfect Graduation Success Rate score of 100. This is the second consecutive year that BC has led the nation as the Division I athletics program with the most teams recording a perfect score.

In addition to the 21 perfect scores, the BC football team recorded a total score of 90, and was one of just six Football Bowl Subdivision teams to earn a score of 90 or better.

"Once again, we are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our student-athletes in the classroom," Director of Athletics Gene DeFilippo said. "This goes to show we take the term 'student-athlete' very seriously at Boston College."

The long list of Boston College teams that tallied a perfect score of 100 include men’s baseball, fencing, golf, sailing, skiing, swimming and tennis along with women’s basketball, cross country/track, rowing, fencing, field hockey, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, sailing, skiing, soccer, softball, swimming and volleyball.

The NCAA developed the Graduation Success rate to accurately assess the success of student-athletes. This year marks the ninth year that Graduation Success Rate data have been collected.