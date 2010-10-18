Rex Ryan Claims ‘It’s Hard to Say’ Jets Aren’t Best Team in NFL

All winter, spring and summer long, the world listened as Rex Ryan's Jets claimed to be the best team in the land. Six weeks into the season, those statements carry a little more weight.

With the Jets sitting atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record and division wins over the Patriots, Dolphins and Bills, they can claim to be the best team in their division. With the league's best record, Ryan is taking it a step further.

"Absolutely, it's hard not to say we're not the best team in the league," Ryan said in a conference call on Monday. "We're certainly at that level right now. The record says we're the best team in the league, but I think we can really improve in all aspects."

It's the type of brazen braggadocio that got Ryan his reputation of being a loudmouth, but his words in this case are almost undeniably true.

Whether it's a good idea to make such claims just six weeks into a season is another story.