Knicks Postpone Game Against Magic Due to Asbestos Falling From Ceiling of Madison Square Garden

Here's a new one: Tuesday night's game between the Knicks and Magic at Madison Square Garden has been postponed due to asbestos.

The asbestos fell from the attic during renovation work, and it spread throughout the arena.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing [Tuesday's] Knicks v. Magic game," the Knicks announced in a statement. "We will be working with the city and independent experts … to evaluate and determine the most appropriate course of action. As the safety of our customers and employees are our top priority, we will not reopen the Garden until we are absolutely assured the Arena is safe."

Fans with tickets to the game can keep them, as the game will be made up at some point when there's not dangerous fibers spread around the building.

For the Magic, it's their second setback in as many weeks, as their preseason finale against the Heat was canceled due to a wet court at the St. Pete Times Forum, which is home to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.