Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Not Interested in Purchasing Houston Astros

After making legitimate attempts to buy the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he will not place a bid for the Astros.

The outspoken, sometimes controversial owner said last year that he would be interested in buying the Los Angeles Dodgers if the right deal sprung up.

"No interest in buying the Astros," Cuban replied in an email to ESPN.com. Former Astros owner, Drayton McLane put the Houston franchise up for sale on Friday.

Cuban’s group, featuring Houston businessman Jim Crane, made a $598 million bid for the Rangers in an August auction in federal bankruptcy court. However, Nolan Ryan led a group along with Chuck Greenberg that placed a bid for $593 million and won due to the structure of the bids. Ryan’s group was also backed by the MLB, which approves new owners.

The controversial style of Cuban might be the only thing holding him back from future ownerships.