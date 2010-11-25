Nathan Horton Adjusting to Competition Figuring Out His Style of Play

During his first few weeks with Boston, forward Nathan Horton was leaving his new division opponents confused with his skill on the Bruins' top line.

Now that Horton has established himself with Boston, opponents have adjusted to his style of play. But the Bruins forward is working hard on his counter attack.

"I think it's all about determination," Horton said. "When you're working hard, things happen. We keep moving our feet and create stuff off that."

To hear more from Horton, check out the video above from Bruins Faceoff Live.