Red Sox Fans Favor Free Agency Route to Improve Next Season

Missing the 2010 playoffs was a difficult moment for Red Sox fans to swallow, but it gave plenty of incentive for the team to come back even stronger in 2011.

There was a question that loomed, however: How do the Red Sox get back on their feet during the offseason? Healing injuries is one part of the puzzle, but how do they rebuild this team into a playoff contender again?

That question was posed to Red Sox Nation, and 67 percent of New England fans said working the free agency market was the way to go. With all the hot-ticket free agents on the market this offseason, the Red Sox are bound to find a key contributor for the 2011 season.

During Red Sox Hot Stove Live, Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy brought up a few points that opposed the 'Voice of New England.'

To hear Remy's counterargument, check out the video below.