Report: Dolphins Quarterback Chad Pennington Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington's reign as Miami's starter didn't last very long and it looks like he won't be under center again this year.

According to ESPN.com, the veteran quarterback will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his throwing shoulder he sustained Sunday in Miami's win over Tennessee.

Pennington threw only two passes in his return to the starter's role before leaving with what could potentially be a career-threatening shoulder injury.

Pennington was named the starter prior to this week's game with the Titans after previous starter Chad Henne was benched. Henne returned to the field in the wake of Pennington's injury before Henne injured his knee.

Henne's status is still unknown.

Third-string quarterback Tyler Thigpen replaced Henne late in Miami's 29-17 win.