Report: Red Sox Among Three Teams That Will ‘Definitely’ Pursue Carl Crawford

Another day, another hot stove rumor, and this one concerns the Red Sox and Carl Crawford.

While there have been reports that the Red Sox will pursue Jayson Werth to add to their outfield, a New York Post report says that the Red Sox are among three big-market teams who will make a push for the former Tampa Bay left fielder.

“What a great position to be in if you are Crawford,” a source told the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. “Three teams with money will be definitely bidding on him.”

The Red Sox are one of the three teams, in addition to the Angels and the Tigers. The Angels are widely considered to be the early front-runner, especially given Crawford’s friendship with Angels outfielder Torii Hunter.

Sherman also speculates that Crawford is likely in for a deal in the neighborhood of eight years and $144 million.