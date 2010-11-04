Sidney Crosby Keeps Visor On, Roughs Up Stars’ Matt Niskanen in Epic Shoving Match

Fear not, Penguins fans, Sidney Crosby is returning home with that pretty face of his completely intact.

Crosby threw down with Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Niskanen — all 194 pounds of him — after Niskanen’s captain, Brenden Morrow, pummeled Crosby’s teammate Kris Letang in a scrap in the second frame.

Both Sid the Kid and Niskanen opted to leave the visors on for this shoving match.

“I think he probably picked me out,” Niskanen told ESPN.com. “Maybe I was the smallest guy out there. I don’t know.

“I got him hard once in the helmet, if that counts,” Niskanen added. “He’s pretty strong on his skates and he probably had the upper hand a little bit.”

According to the Kid, it was just payback — nothing personal.

“Morrow went after Letang there, so it was just a response, sticking up for Tanger,” Crosby said. “I don’t think you really need to fight him there, but that’s all it was.”

Photo of the day

What should be the caption for this photo? Leave your suggestion in the comments section below.

(photo via hockey-shots)

Quote of the day

“When you stick your nose where it doesn’t belong, it’s going to get busted!”

–NESN’s Jack Edwards, after Milan Lucic punched Patrick Kaleta in the face when Kaleta approached him in the middle of a scrap after the whistle

Comment of the day

Some Boston sports fans just can’t get enough Dropkick Murphys.

“They should change the song to shipping up to boston cause a lot of teams use zombie nation and I think people would get louder if they played shipping up to Boston.Look when Papelbon comes in to close a game.”

–Bruins turn



Video of the day

The sports world lost a fine mustache this week. Don’t worry, it’s growing back for charity.