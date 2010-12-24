Yann M’Vila, Liverpool’s $24 Million Transfer Target, Keen on Premier League Move

Rennes defensive midfielder Yann M’Vila’s solid form has earned him more than his share of admirers lately. Not only has the 20-year-old been called up to the French national team, but he’s also been tracked by many of England’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool.

According to L’Equipe, he is enthusiastic about the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

“Which league do I watch on TV? The Premier League!” M’Vila told L’Equipe. “It matches my game.

“It is a warrior’s game, where you have to show plenty of fighting spirit.

“I like to watch Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, but also Manchester City. I’m a big fan of the English state of mind and tackling.”

Still, M’Vila is not interested in going to a big-name club and sitting on the bench.

“You can’t leave for a big club to be a substitute,” he said. “I prefer to stay at my club to improve. I want to work more on the attacking aspect of my game — scoring and assisting.”

Liverpool is considered the favorites to buy the $24 million (15 million pound) Frenchman, but he has been linked to Tottenham and Aston Villa as well. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal also all loom as possibilities.

Liverpool’s first-choice defensive midfielders this season, Lucas and Raul Meireles, have had up-and-down seasons, but are have looked relatively better recenlty. Christian Poulssen, brought in by Roy Hodgson to play the same role, has not yet made an impact at Anfield.

Hodgson is said to be interested in acquiring multiple players come January, but defenders, wide players and forwards are considered higher priority positions of need. Still, the tough-tackling, physical midfielder would likely provide strong cover for the Reds’ slow, often mistake-prone defense.