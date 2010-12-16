Heads-Up Play of Brad Marchand, Nathan Horton Among This Week’s Captain Morgan Goal of the Week Choices

With Christmas rapidly approaching, this week’s Captain Morgan Goal of the Week contest features the Bruins as the beneficiaries of a couple of gifts.

The first candidate this week is Brad Marchand. The young forward’s shorthanded goal against the Islanders became a choice when Isles goalie Rick DiPietro misplayed a clearing attempt and Marchand was in the right place at the right time. From there, he used some nifty stick work to jam it home.

Nathan Horton was helped out by a costly Flyers turnover but was also helped out by a picture-perfect touch pass from David Krejci. From there, Horton did all the work with his patened wrist shot.

Krejci rounds out this week’s choices with more nifty stickwork, this time using a touch of his stick to find the back of the net. Krejci redirected a pass from Dennis Seidenberg to beat Ryan Miller in Wednesday’s game in Buffalo.

NESN.com staff will pick the three best Bruins goals of the previous week for games played from Thursday to Wednesday. Voting will begin every Thursday and conclude on Saturday, when the results will be announced on Bruins Face-Off Live. Submit your vote for the Captain Morgan Goal of the Week, and enter to win a pair of Boston Bruins tickets.