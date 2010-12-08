Jets to Sign UFL Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Trufant

With safety Jim Leonhard on injured reserve and secondary exposed in their 45-3 loss the Patriots, the Jets are turning to the UFL to help bolster their pass defense.

The team has signed UFL Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Trufant, brother of Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Trufant. Trufant led the UFL with four interceptions, and won his second-consecutive UFL Championship with the Las Vegas Locomotives.

"Isaiah has been one of the most valuable players on our team the last two years,” said Locos head coach Jim Fassel. "I have outstanding respect for him as a person and as a football player. He is a top level competitor who has made many plays for us, including intercepting the pass that set up the game winning field goal in the 2009 Championship game and being the defensive player of the year this season. It was a great move by the New York Jets to pick him up."

The Jets also signed free-agent safety Emanuel Cook to help replace Leonhard.