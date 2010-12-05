Kyle Arrington, Darius Butler Important Players Among Young Patriots Defense in Matchup Against Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots’ defense was at its best earlier in the decade, it had more wrinkles than a retirement home.

This season, as head coach Bill Belichick has continued to gain the trust of his young defensive corps, it seems like the Patriots have gotten back to that tactic.

Obviously, the defense is still a work in progress, and the statistical shortages are proof of that, even if the stats don’t tell much of the story of this 9-2 team. But the promising thing is there is visual growth in the defense, whether it’s a series of late-game stops against Baltimore, or a clinching interception against Peyton Manning, or a handful of new wrinkles against high-powered offensive players at other times.

The first sign came against the Dolphins in Week 4, when the Patriots threw a host of coverages at wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who torched New England in 2009 when he was with the Broncos. The Patriots sold out to stop Marshall and held the Dolphins in check long enough before breaking the game open on special teams in the second half.

The Patriots have used those Marshall tactics against other big threats, too, most notably Chargers tight end Antonio Gates. And they used a variation of that against then-Vikings receiver Randy Moss, who they basically defeated by engaging in a street fight on every snap.

The most recent apparent wrinkle came when the Patriots shuffled cornerback Kyle Arrington to left defensive end, a tactic they employed in the second half against the Colts and then again at times against the Lions. The surprise effect has added a speed-rushing element over the opposing right tackle, and it’s allowed the Patriots to use more of cornerback Darius Butler in coverage.

Eventually, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots use a variation of the Arrington strategy, having him drop back into coverage, or line up in the second level as an apparent linebacker. This would open up some zone-blitzing opportunities, and at the very least, the first time they drop Arrington into coverage from his down-lineman spot will be the first time, so that would force their opponent to make an immediate adjustment.

It’s likely the Patriots will use a combination of the aforementioned ideas to slow down the Jets’ passing attack. Mostly, it sounds like the Patriots don’t want tight end Dustin Keller to burn them for the second time this season, so he could get that Marshall/Gates treatment. And Arrington could engage wide receiver Braylon Edwards in another series of street fights to keep the Jets’ best deep threat at bay.

Either way, expect the Patriots to keep the wrinkles coming.

