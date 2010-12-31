Michelle Ryan’s Foot-Fetish Drama Resurfaces, Rex Ryan Declines Comment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Rex Ryan won’t comment on a new set of foot-fetish photos that allegedly feature his wife, calling it “a personal matter.”

The photos posted on the internet include a woman who resembles Ryan’s wife, Michelle, and an unidentified man, who’s not the Jets coach, smelling and rubbing the woman’s bare feet.

Ryan was asked Friday if he had any comment on the photos, and said only: “It’s a personal matter, and I’m not going to discuss it.”

The photos surfaced just over a week after Ryan addressed a series of foot-fetish videos posted on the website Deadspin.com. The videos show a woman, who resembles his wife, displaying her feet to an off-screen cameraman who, in one, sounds like the coach. Ryan repeatedly called that situation “a personal matter.”