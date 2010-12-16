Mike Milbury, Tom Caron Hope Milan Lucic Will Find ‘Happy Medium’ Between Offense and Physicality

As exciting as it is to watch Milan Lucic light up the goal column like never before, it's left a few Bruins fans wondering where the physical player has gone.

The conversation turned to Lucic during the Get Instigated segment of The Instigators on Thursday, and Mike Milbury and Tom Caron agreed that they would like to see more physical play from Lucic this season.

Milbury added, however, that Lucic still has plenty of time to develop his game, but he should continue to incorporate the grittier aspects into his playing style.

To hear more from Milbury and Caron, check out the video above.