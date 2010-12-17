Vince Wilfork Pulls Reverse-Allen Iverson in Emphasizing the Importance of Practice for Patriots

Most sports fans remember how Allen Iverson felt about practice, given his now-famous rant on the subject.

No disrespect to A.I., but maybe that's the reason he's playing his basketball overseas these days.

Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork has a different feeling when it comes to practice. In his 10-minute interview with the media on Thursday, Wilfork made at least 15 references to the importance of practicing with his team and going over potential situations for the upcoming matchup.

Check out this video to get Vince's take on the Patriots' approach to practice.