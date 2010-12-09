Week 14 Picks Have ‘NESN Daily’ Grid Picks Crew Believing in Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning had a bad week last week. In fact, it was his third straight. But the future Hall of Famer has the faith of the NESN Daily Grid Picks crew.

Kathryn Tappen, Heidi Watney, Jerry Remy, Uri Berenguer, Naoko Funayama, Tom Caron and Max Lane are all on the Colts Express on Thursday night when Indianapolis visits Tennessee.

Check out all of the picks below.