Mike Milbury, Jack Edwards Agree That NHL All-Star Game’s Purpose Is Skewed

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who actually approves of the current NHL All-Star Game format, except of course, for the game's sponsors.

The Instigators discussed the game's format during the Two Minutes for Instigating segment, airing frustrations about its purpose. The trio of Jack Edwards, Mike Milbury and Keith Jones also argued that certain players "got screwed" when it came down to All-Star Game voting.

The Eastern Conference-leading Flyers are just one of the teams that deserved more representation at the All-Star Game. They have just one representative, Claude Giroux, playing in the game. Players like Danny Briere and Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron definitely deserved a bid to play among the league's best.

