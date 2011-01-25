Super Bowl Parking Costs Reach Outrageous Levels, Lots Charging Close to $1,000 in Arlington

Attending the Super Bowl is becoming more of an investment than an experience. As if the cost of a ticket isn’t enough, businesses are taking even more advantage of the fans when it comes to parking, with some lots charging close to $1,000 for a space.

According to Parkwhiz.com, lots closer to Cowboys Stadium are charging upwards of $990 per space ($850 over the stadium’s official parking fee), and the prices go down as the distance from the stadium increases. A majority of the businesses in the city — even churches — are looking to cash in on the Super Bowl crowds, with the cheapest spaces claiming a $70 price tag and a long walk to the game.

Hotels in the area have also beefed up their prices in honor of the Super Bowl. Myfoxdc.com reports that some hotels are charging $500 per night when normally they only charge around $70-$150.

Super Bowl tickets on Stubhub.com start at $2,500 and go as high as $250,000 for suites.