Tom Brady Takes Huge Step Forward in Career Competition With Peyton Manning

Prior to 2007, the bios of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady contrasted greatly. Manning was the statistical machine, producing 4,000-yard seasons like they were no big deal. Brady lacked in stats but made up for it with Super Bowl wins — three of them to Manning's one.

Cut to a few years later, and the story is a little different.

Three years removed from breaking Manning's single-season touchdown record, Brady just put the finishing touches on another MVP season, throwing 36 touchdowns to just four interceptions — the best mark in NFL history (Brady held the previous best mark). He completed 65.9 percent of his passes for exactly 3,900 yards, and he did it all with rookies and, really, no superstars.

Some of Manning's numbers weren't too shabby — like his 4,700 yards and 33 touchdowns — but his 17 interceptions were his most since 2002. Manning took a step backward this year while Brady took a huge step forward.

Of course, Manning is about 16 months older than Brady, so age is at least a minor factor.

For now, the debate will continue to rage about whether Brady or Manning is the best quarterback of this generation. Another season or two like this from Brady, however, may provide the final word.