Adam Jones Ready to Really Break Out in Revamped Orioles Lineup

As David Ortiz said, the Orioles are going to have "some thunder" this year. They've added Vladimir Guerrero to a group that includes Derrek Lee, Nick Markakis, Luke Scott and Mark Reynolds.

If Jones takes that next step, the lineup could become rather potent.

Acquired in the one-sided Erik Bedard trade with Seattle a few years ago, Jones has all the tools to do something special. Now 25, he might finally be ready to become a star and fulfill his one-time top prospect status. Jones hit .284 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs in 149 games last year.