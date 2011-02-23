Dan Wheeler’s Return to New England a ‘Really Good Fit,’ Hoping for One More Chance to Win

The Red Sox made it fairly obvious how badly they wanted to add bullpen depth this offseason. Dan Wheeler was someone they thought would help, so they went after the veteran hard — and it paid off.

Wheeler was on Red Sox Live on Tuesday, and he spoke about how the Red Sox showed interest in him from the beginning, something that ended up being one of the deciding factors for him to come to Boston.

Now, the Rhode Island native says he's ready for a chance to win a World Series, something he thinks the Red Sox are certainly capable of doing. The addition of Wheeler will also give the team added depth in the bullpen, which is exactly what Wheeler thinks is the key to a strong bullpen.

To see his entire interview with Tom Caron and Peter Gammons, check out the video above.