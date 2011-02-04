Rick DiPietro Suffers Facial Fractures in Goalie Fight, Will Miss Four to Six Weeks

Of all the goalies in the world to be starting a fistfight, it shouldn’t be Rick DiPietro.

The Islanders’ netminder is more fragile than a pane of glass, playing just 13 games — combined — from 2008-10. This season, however, he had begun working his way back, playing in 21 games for New York. Now, he’ll be missing a few more games, however, as he suffered facial fractures in his fight with Brent Johnson.

The Islanders announced that DiPietro would be out with facial fractures and “knee swelling,” an ailment that’s kept him out of action already this year.

The good news, though, is that the former BU Terrier still has a decade to make Garth Snow look like a genius for getting that 15-year contract signed back in 2006!