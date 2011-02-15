Michael Holley to Join Glenn Ordway on WEEI’s ‘The Big Show’

The “big announcement” that WEEI reported this afternoon has been revealed.

Michael Holley will now move over to join Glenn Ordway on The Big Show, while Dale Arnold will reportedly now be working primarily as a fill-in.

“Glenn and Michael are both tremendous talents,” Entercom New England’s Vice President of AM Programming and Operations Jason Wolfe said in WEEI’s news release. “They bring incredible passion, unmatched credibility and unique insight into the Boston sports scene. I’m really looking forward to this new partnership becoming one of the great sports radio shows of our time.”

According to the Boston Herald Inside Track, The Dale and Holley Show is being replaced by a show involving former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni and weekend WEEI host Mike Mutnansky.