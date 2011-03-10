Brandon Meriweather Accused Of Shooting Two Men in Florida

Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather had an up-and-down season for the Pats in 2010. His offseason happens to be kicking off with a pretty hefty down moment.

The team’s first-round pick in 2007 has been accused of shooting two men in Florida, according to Deadspin. Both men were reportedly high school classmates of Meriweather’s.

According to John Morgan, an attorney for the victims, a fight broke out at a house party in Apopka, Fla., on Feb. 27, following an incident earlier in the evening at the Blue Jeans Lounge. It was at the lounge where Meriweather’s friend allegedly assaulted a woman.

Morgan explained to Deadspin that the woman’s brother arrived to the party, where he “got the better of” Meriweather’s friend in a fight, according to the report, which added: “That’s when Meriweather allegedly pulled out his gun and fired at the brother, grazing the man’s face and hitting the other victim in the head, according to Morgan.”

“He’s extremely lucky to be alive,” Morgan said of the alleged victim.

Florida radio personality Dan Sileo was one of the first to report the accusations via Twitter.

No arrests have been made.

“We are aware of the reported allegation, but do not have any additional information,” the Patriots said in a statement.